Zoos raise funds to feed animals during shutdown

TORONTO — Cash-strapped zoos and aquariums across Canada are soliciting donations from the public to keep their animals fed and cared for during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto Zoo, the Calgary Zoo and the Vancouver Aquarium all say they're facing new financial strains as they enter a second month of closures.

The facilities typically rely on admissions and parking fees to pay for such necessities as food and environment upkeep.

"It costs about $1 million a year to feed animals at the Toronto Zoo, and it's not like going to the pet store and picking up a bag of 'chow' or something like that," said Beth Gilhespy, executive director of the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy. "They need a very specialized diet made up of ingredients that are natural and they would find in the wild."