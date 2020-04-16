Hamilton to open ‘drive-thru’ COVID-19 assessment centre on the Mountain

Hamilton’s first “drive-thru” COVID-19 testing centre is set to open at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena on Friday.

The location will be the third assessment centre in Hamilton, following the March 16 opening of sites in the lower city at 690 Main St. W. and 2757 King St. E.

The newest assessment centre will allow drivers to roll down their windows and be “swabbed” by medical staff in the arena parking lot without leaving their vehicles.

The new site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and through the weekend. Future hours will be announced soon.