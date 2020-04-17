Hamilton board still trying to reach 1,000 students for online learning

Daryl Jerome, president of the board’s secondary teachers’ local union, said it’s difficult to gauge how online learning is faring because experiences vary by school, grade and classroom.

But, he said, it’s been a challenge for teachers to reach all students, possibly because some don’t see the need to keep learning given the province has said their marks can’t go down from where they were on March 13.

“I am hearing from (teachers) that they’re putting in a lot of work and, yes, they have kids that are actively logging in and doing the work, but it’s certainly not to the levels they’re used to," he said.

Jerome said that other than for Grade 12 students who need marks for post-secondary applications, he’d like the province to adopt a pass/no credit approach to courses to lessen students’ stress over marks.

Doing so would allow teachers to focus on key concepts in subjects like Grade 11 math and then address any shortcomings once schools reopen, he said, noting courses like auto and home studies are already limited because they normally have hands-on work.

“Let’s do what we can, salvage what we can, not focus on the grades. Pass, fail, move on,” Jerome said.

Jeff Sorensen, president of the board’s elementary teachers’ local union, said his members are taking a variety of approaches to online learning, with some uploading video lessons to The Hub and others being available for help during set hours.

But, he said, no one’s figured out a good way to teach subjects like art, music and phys-ed online, and teachers can only try their best and hope parents are understanding.

“You can’t replace teachers and students being in the same room for that immediate feedback, that immediate assistance,” Sorensen said.

“I think it says something to (Premier) Doug Ford’s plans to go to e-learning. We’re not there, nor maybe should we ever be there.”