A look at Ontario's nursing homes, residents

Homes with staffing shortages: At least 80 per cent

Public cost: $4.2 billion

---

Residents:

Age: More than half 85 years or older; approximately one in six is under 75

Average length of stay: Under 2.5 years

With cognitive deficits: 90 per cent

With dementia: About 70 per cent

Needing intensive hands-on care: 86 per cent

On 10 or more drugs: More than 60 per cent.

SOURCE: Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care; Ontario Long Term Care Association; Integrated Public Health Information System

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 17, 2020.

By The Canadian Press