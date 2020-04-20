Waterdown bypass essential, but could be slowed by COVID-19

While he said Country Green plans to construct the bypass road this year, the city plans to meet with the developer in the coming weeks to better understand the timelines involved. He said Country Green was forced to redesign part of the project due to constructability issues with the creek – and, as a result, requires a new permit from the Hamilton Conservation Authority.

“They need to get a new permit from the conservation authority, and staff is going to want to sit down with them to make sure we understand their timelines and make sure they’re going to hit the targets the city needs them to hit in terms of getting their section ready for the section east of Centre Road to be tied to it.”

For her part, she has been told that if Country Green has delays, that section of the bypass could be taken over by the city.

“Potentially, if there (are) any issues in terms of them completing it, then the city will take it over and get it done,” she said. “That’s what I’m hearing.”

Norman said the city will have a better idea of how timelines have been impacted in a few weeks, and they don’t want to see any delays.

“They are behind,” he said of Country Green, “because the reality is they expected to have probably most of the earthworks done last year – but the fact is now they’ve stopped, they’re redesigning – they have to get a new permit.

“So, of course, they are behind.”

The Hamilton Conservation Authority’s Mike Stone said they are continuing to process permits despite the coronavirus. He said the HCA issued a permit to the developer in the fall of 2019 for a wide variety of work to facilitate the road and subdivision.

“They are in the process of making some revisions to some of those drawings that would have been approved – we’ve not seen those as of yet, but we’re expecting them any time now,” he said.

Stone said the HCA doesn’t foresee any delays in processing the permit on their end as a result of COVID-19.

“It may require us to amend their permit if they’ve got drawings that are substantially different than what we approved previously, but that’s more of an administrative thing,” he said.

In terms of the section east of Centre Road, Norman said that project is in the design phase. He said it is essential in the sense that it is still being worked on remotely, albeit more slowly than usual due to COVID-19.

However, he said, they do require some additional property acquisition, archaeological testing and conservation authority approval on that stretch of the roadway.

“Everything is moving ahead, but … will there be any delays?” he said. “Right now we’re trying to acquire land through our typical process of negotiating with landowners, but the reality is if you can’t meet people face to face, you’ve got to do it remotely, so those things we expect to take a little longer than they normally would.”

Partridge said there is one piece of property to be expropriated, and the hearing was scheduled for May 9. While many hearings have been cancelled, Partridge said, some hearings have been held virtually, so staff are hoping the expropriation hearing can proceed in that manner.

However, she said, the city does have permission to go on the property to begin environmental assessments, and utility locates are being done.

“It’s 90 per cent complete in terms of design – again, waiting for that one piece of property,” she said. “Which we had hoped to have secured by May or June. COVID-19 may impact that, it may not – we’re not really sure at this point.”

Partridge said the tender process for the project is still slated to move ahead; it is slated to go out in November or December, with construction being completed in 2021.

Norman said there is also a chance that archaeological work may be impacted, because although the city deems the project as essential, if the archeological firm has closed due to the pandemic, that could present a difficulty.

“We’ll have to cross that bridge when we need to cross it, I guess, but right now we’re moving ahead on all aspects of it – not necessarily at the same speed, just based on the nature of where we are with COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the north-south portion of the Waterdown bypass, which will see Burke Street connect with Mountain Brow Road to flow traffic to Waterdown Road and Highway 403, could also see delays due to COVID-19.

Waterdown Bay Phase 3, which includes the new extension of Burke Street, has been shut down, according to the planning and economic development list, because the project does not have building permits issued and therefore “does not meet provincial criteria.”

Norman said that even though residential development is considered essential, it is only essential if there is a permit in place.

“So we’re typically talking about places that are permit-ready, ready to build houses,” he said. “So this idea, why would they be out building sewers and water mains at this point, when it’s more important that people aren’t in those kind of environments.”

Partridge said the Burke Street extension is pretty much complete, other than the final topcoat of asphalt.

“The challenge right now is getting the houses built along that road before they can actually open it up, because there will be a lot of construction trucks and activity on the road getting those houses done,” she said. “That creates a safety issue and it won’t be turned over to the city, the city can’t assume any part of it, while that section is under construction.”

STORY BEHIND THE STORY

After Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge asked if the Waterdown bypass would be considered an essential construction project at city council, the Review wanted to find out if the long-awaited infrastructure project would be delayed by COVID-19.