New Carlisle library likely delayed by COVID-19

The opening of the new Hamilton Public Library branch in Carlisle will likely be delayed.
Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said while the building for the new branch, which will be located in the former TD Canada Trust building, has been handed over to the city, it needs to be renovated.
“Where we had hoped to have that library opened by August - I suspect we’re looking at a good six month to eight month delay on that, unfortunately,” she said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic which has stopped all non-essential construction, as the reason.
Partridge had previously said she would like to see the library open by November at the latest, but said in February that there was not a firm timeline for the project.
Partridge added that while the existing Carlisle library remains, all Hamilton Public Library facilities remain shut down until at least May 25 due to the coronavirus.
TD announced the donation of the property at 277 Carlisle Rd. to the Hamilton Public Library on Feb. 6. The bank branch shut its doors on Aug. 24, 2018.
Partridge previously told the Review $1.75 million has been secured from the library board for the project — $1 million of which was from the sale of the Hamilton Technology Incubator to Clearcable in 2017.
