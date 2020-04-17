New Carlisle library likely delayed by COVID-19

The opening of the new Hamilton Public Library branch in Carlisle will likely be delayed.

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said while the building for the new branch, which will be located in the former TD Canada Trust building, has been handed over to the city, it needs to be renovated.

“Where we had hoped to have that library opened by August - I suspect we’re looking at a good six month to eight month delay on that, unfortunately,” she said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic which has stopped all non-essential construction, as the reason.

Partridge had previously said she would like to see the library open by November at the latest, but said in February that there was not a firm timeline for the project.