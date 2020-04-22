'We have identified a whole lot of issues': COVID-19 delays Waterdown Farmers' Market opening

As well, Pennie said the enhanced protocols will mean increased labour costs due to the extra staff required.

“We are trying to work on a cost-neutral (model) where our vendor fees cover most of the expenses of our market,” she said. “So we’ve got a lot of budget implications, liability implications — can we keep our employees safe, can we keep our vendors safe?

“Those are all things that, if when this opens up, if everything went back to normal, we wouldn’t be considering this — we’re not anticipating that things are going to go back to normal.

“Even the vendors that are part of our farmers’ market committee had identified some of these issues that are going to make it certainly difficult to hold the market in a way we’ve previously done, for the coming season,” she said.

Pennie said the market board is unsure if all the regular vendors will want to participate — and if the customers will feel safe attending the market.

She said the issues will make it very difficult to hold the market in the way they have previously done.

“We’ve looked at different opportunities from drive-thru pickup and curbside, creating virtual portals to connect our customers with our farmers,” she said. “We’re trying to see what all that could look like and we’re spending the next couple of weeks on that.

“But there are a lot of issues with how we’re going to be able to move forward with our farmers’ market this summer.”

Skelly suggested one option might be working with the private sector to identify spaces that have the proper facilities and bringing in public health to see if that would be an option.

Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini, who co-hosted the meeting with Skelly, said some jurisdictions have worked with their local public health agency to find an alternate location for the market.

“We’re looking at all the different options and permutations on what might be possible,” Pennie said.

During the virtual meeting, Ward 13 Coun. Arlene VanderBeek said the Dundas Farmers’ Market is in a similar situation, adding the Dundas market doesn’t open until June.

“It’s a question, at this point, of letting the farmers know whether or not we’re going to be proceeding and whether we know when,” she said. “I think that most people understand the reasons.

“The restrictions and the closures, the main focus of that is saving lives and the life it might save is yours and mine.”