Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger wary of easing pandemic restrictions to reopen local economy

In Hamilton, there are 319 total cases and 11 deaths, the majority of them in retirement facilities.

During a recent virtual town hall meeting, Emergency Operations Centre Director Paul Johnson said staff are eyeing how the city could reopen.

“When the emergency orders are over, we will start to think about what the next phase of our lives will look like,” he said. “That planning has to start today. As challenging as it was to close down some of those services and programs, I should think it will be even more challenging how we safety and effectively open services.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently said the province is examining how to reopen the provincial economy, but he is “not rushing into this.

“I am zeroed in on the economy,” said Ford. “But we will do it when we are ready to get back on our feet.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said reopening the economy or easing restrictions is still “many weeks” away.

He urged Canadians to be patient and said for any reopening to occur there has to be rapid coronavirus testing on a wide-scale and extensive contact tracing in place to prevent against a potential second wave of outbreaks.

Eisenberger, along with other political leaders, are cautioning that any return to a pre-coronavirus society is over a year away until a vaccine is ready.

Eisenberger said any reopening strategy will have to be done slowly, such as allowing restaurants and businesses to open but restrict the number of people that can be served. He suggested people may have to be tested before entering businesses or attend large gatherings such as an entertain venue or sporting facility.

“That may have to continue for some time,” he said. “There are a whole range of things that are possible depending upon the virus spread happening in our community.”

Eisenberger said once public health officials determine that the virus numbers are slowing, he will create a task force composed of stakeholder representatives, including from the chamber, to discuss a “reasonable level” of openness, “while still maintaining protection for the public.”