Team of Toronto doctors and nurses fill in for personal support staff at nursing homes hit by COVID-19 outbreak

Last Wednesday, the day of Ford’s announcement, was like every other day for the last three weeks or so, at Rekai Centres. CEO Sue Graham-Nutter and her managers were struggling to fill the staffing schedule as front-line workers stopped coming to work.

One of her managers spent four days calling 1,000 former nursing interns, asking for help. Seven are now working in Sherbourne Place or, Rekai’s other home, Wellesley Central Place.

“I understand why people are afraid, why they don’t want to come in,” Graham-Nutter said.

On Wednesday afternoon, an email arrived from the CEO of UHN. Smith asked Graham-Nutter if he could call her that evening. When they spoke, he offered to send leading doctors, infection control experts, psychiatrists and psychological support services for staff who, Graham-Nutter said, are traumatized by the pandemic.

“The virus is not kind,” she said.

Smith’s offer felt like he had wrapped Rekai’s homes in a “giant bear hug,” she said. They started working out the details. As her remaining staff struggled, working 16-hour shifts, Graham-Nutter said she couldn’t tell them until the plan was finalized. “I kept saying, ‘Help is on the way.’”

On Friday and Saturday, when Smith, the CEO and Dr. Brian Hodges, UHN’s chief medical officer, walked the hallways of Sherbourne Place, Graham-Nutter said staff recognized that reinforcements were coming.

“I really hope that all hospitals will help long-term care homes — it’s making such a difference,” she said.

“I’m sitting here on the main floor at Sherbourne. On the floors above me, there is a nephrologist, (kidney specialist) there is an organ transplant nurse, there is a psychiatrist, there are RNs — and they are all working as PSWs (personal support workers).”

Graham-Nutter said details are still being worked out on how long UHN will offer its staff but said she expects it will continue for some time. “This isn’t a one-day photo-op,” she said.

Mornings now begin with an 8 a.m. huddle between Rekai managers and UHN staff, she said.

They quickly work through a long list of daily needs, a “bucket list,” she said. At the top of that list is personal protection equipment, called PPE. The hospital is sending additional supplies, she said. It also sent a mobile shower so UHN staff can potentially wash off the virus before returning to their homes.

The hospital sent an infectious disease expert to train staff on the importance of carefully “doffing” or removing PPE, to avoid infection. Graham-Nutter said the doctor recommended the addition of large garbage pails outside every resident’s door, for old PPE, to limit the potential for spread, and is returning next week for education sessions for union reps on staff.

“Before this, people kept asking, how is your PPE supply? I’d say, ‘Do you realize that we have to have the people to wear the PPE?’” she said.

“Now, we have real, on the ground support.”

Moira Welsh is a Toronto-based investigative reporter. Follow her on Twitter: @moirawelsh