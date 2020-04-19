Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

CP Rail earnings

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. will release first-quarter results after markets close on Tuesday. CP and rival Canadian National Railway Co. both face a bleak year ahead as a looming recession weighs on freight volumes.

Rogers update

Rogers Communications Inc. will release first-quarter results on Wednesday. Analysts expect earnings to be lower than previous estimates, but note that Canada’s main telcos are in better shape to weather the current recession than large companies in other sectors.

Latest from Metro

Metro Inc. is set to release second-quarter results on Wednesday. Demand for groceries and household items has surged since COVID-19’s arrival in Canada, overwhelming Metro's delivery service and sending its stock up from pre-crisis levels.

March inflation numbers

Statistics Canada will release its consumer price index for March on Wednesday. The agency reported the annual pace of inflation slowed in February and economists expect the pace to cool even further this year as the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll on the economy.

Teck AGM