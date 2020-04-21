This business is helping Durham makers get products online during the pandemic

DURHAM — Spring is usually a busy time for craft shows and artisan markets, but all that has ground to a halt thanks to COVID-19.
A business that recently opened its first Durham store is showing makers how to get products online and keep their small business moving during the pandemic.
The Nooks is Canada’s first “artisan retail business incubator,” and the brand’s fifth location opened at the Oshawa Centre in February.
The unique model lets small, handmade business owners buy a monthly membership, which gets them store space — a three-foot-by-three-foot "nook" to set up, brand and stock however they choose — all while they keep 100 per cent of their sales.
The Nooks retail stores are closed, so the company has made a quick shift to focus on its online marketplace, which also gives makers 100 per cent of their sales, with no listing fees or transaction costs.
The Nooks is currently offering any Canadian maker a free online membership, as well as offering its nookSTART business program for free.
There are about 200 makers from across Canada featured in the online marketplace, which includes products such as jewelry, food, wood working, baby goods and body care.
