Doctors struggle to keep clinics open

The family doctor says he's decided to keep his clinic open through the pandemic to serve the community, but says his clinic isn't coming close to covering the costs of operating.

Goyal says the problem has been compounded by the skyrocketing cost of PPE.

Goyal said surgical masks cost nearly 10 times more now than they did before the pandemic and gloves are four times the price.

He's also had to scavenge for hand sanitzer and face shields at local businesses.

"We're scrambling to get supplies for our patients," said Goyal. "I'll go home tonight and I go on the computer, I go every day looking for gloves, masks and gowns."

The Ontario government's proposal for advance payments to doctors has not yet been finalized and still has to be negotiated with doctors, the OMA said.

Gandhi said the proposal also doesn't address the issue that doctors will not be paid for virtual appointments for months because the government's computer system isn't ready to process new billing codes for the virtual screenings.

The provincial government has said the new billing codes have to be used so that the province receives valuable data about the use of online appointments, but the OMA has said a work-around is available.

However, the OMA says that a tracking code can be added to existing billing codes so that they can be paid sooner while the government still receives data.

The province has said the soonest that doctors will be paid for virtual appointments done now is in June.

"We've already seen clinics close," said Gandhi, saying clinics need help sooner. "This is going to add a significant added backlog to our healthcare system in the coming months."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April, 19, 2020

By Salmaan Farooqui, The Canadian Press