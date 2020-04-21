Mitch Marner's #MakeAnAssist campaign provides lunch to Waterdown's Alexander Place staff

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner’s foundation, the Marner Assist Fund, provided lunch to front-line staff in Waterdown on April 20.

The donation saw approximately 60 staff at Alexander Place get lunch from The Burger’s Priest. The donation is part of the Marner #MakeAnAssist Pandemic Relief Campaign, which calls on individuals to take action, step up and support local organizations that provide food, shelter and front-line services to those who need it most.

The campaign has already raised close to $20,000, said Natasha Borota, who works with the fund. The #MakeAnAssist campaign encourages supporters to make a donation in increments of $2, $5 or $10 on their mobile devices via the Givesome app. Qualified donors will be entered into two separate random draws for the chance to win true hockey pucks, custom-designed hockey gloves or a custom-made hockey stick to be personally autographed by Marner.

"I am forever grateful for the work of those individuals who are the backbone of our communities,” Marner said in a press release. “We may have to be physically apart for a while, but we can still come together virtually as one team.

"We are in this together and we will get through this together.” — Mitch Marner

“This fundraising effort provides an opportunity for everyone to be able to give back. We are in this together and we will get through this together.”

The Alexander Place lunch donation was the first of the campaign, as Borota’s father, Michael, is a resident at the long-term care home, so her family decided to donate the funds for the first delivery.

However, she said individuals and businesses can contribute to have Burger’s Priest donate lunch to workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re trying to find a radius around all the Burger’s Priests one at a time,” she said. “Whatever there is — if there’s a home for kids, a shelter with their staff and kids, police stations — whatever we can find, and we’re going to do random draws.”

She said if people want to donate funds to allocate lunch to a specific front-line location, they are more than happy to do so.

The campaign is also supporting Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization that currently is stretching beyond capacity to feed families during this challenging time. Borota said the fund has donated 20,000 meals for kids, who have lost the lunches they normally receive through at-school programs, and plans to donate another 20,000 meals this week.