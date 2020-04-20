MPs take seats in House of Commons

OTTAWA — A small group of MPs have taken their seats in the House of Commons after the four main parties failed to reach consensus over how Parliament can and should function during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Liberals, NDP and Bloc Quebecois had agreed the House of Commons could convene for a weekly in-person sitting, but the Opposition Conservatives had said that is not enough.

Absent unanimity, Parliament has gone into its normal routine, following a decision in mid-March to adjourn as the country began locking down to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Parliament has met twice since, to pass emergency aid legislation, and the Liberals, NDP and Bloc say the only reason MPs need to be physically present in the Commons now is to vote on any subsequent legislation.

The reason they proposed one sitting per week is so those votes can happen quickly, without having to reconvene an emergency session. Virtual sittings could be added later; a House of Commons committee is currently studying ways that could happen.

But Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Monday morning the debate and discussion in the House of Commons are of urgent importance.

The Liberals, he said, must answer questions on issues ranging from the state of the nation's medical-goods stockpile to accountability for the billions of dollars being spent in federal aid.

"Conservatives continue to believe that frequent accountability sessions in Parliament get better results for Canadians," he said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said two virtual sittings of the committee of the whole per week can accommodate other needs.

Those virtual sittings would not only minimize contact, but also make sure people in regions far from Ottawa would be able to question the government.