60 inmates at Ontario jail test positive for COVID-19

All inmates at a jail in Brampton, Ont., are being moved to another correctional facility after an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says 60 inmates and eight staff at the Ontario Correctional Institute have tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry says it is temporarily closing the jail Tuesday and moving the inmates to the Toronto South Detention Centre.

They say the inmates are being moved partially due to the dormitory style living at the jail.