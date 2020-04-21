PROCEEDING, DELAYED, SHUT DOWN: A map of Flamborough infrastructure, construction projects during COVID-19 pandemic

As a result of provincial measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, a number of construction and infrastructure project have been impacted. In Hamilton, about 130 projects have been impacted, including a number of them right here in Flamborough.

Below, you'll find a map of all Flamborough infrastructure and construction projects and their status. Locations on the map list whether a project has been deemed essential and whether it is proceeding, delayed, not starting or shut down.