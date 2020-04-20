National stockpile needs improvement: Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will avoid destroying valuable medical equipment from the national stockpile from now on by making sure it gets used before it expires.

Trudeau told the House of Commons today he was troubled to learn two million N95 respirator masks and thousands of pairs of medical gloves were thrown out in 2019 because they had expired five years earlier.

Trudeau says the federal government will change protocols so that in the future, stockpile supplies get distributed to the front lines before they expire and are replaced with new items.

Securing enough medical equipment to keep front-line workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic has been among the government's biggest challenges to date.