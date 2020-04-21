Ford says many calling for economy reopening

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says he is getting lobbied hard to reopen various sectors of the economy, but is urging patience to avoid a resurgence of COVID-19.

A day after new provincial modelling suggested the community spread in Ontario is peaking — though cases in long-term care homes are rising — he says he is hearing pushes from all sides to resume normalcy.

Ford says his government's framework for how and when to reduce and remove various restrictions should be released in the next few days.

He would not give specifics, except to say that one of the first areas may be outdoor activities.

Ford says he is even getting lobbied by his 12-year-old nephew — the son of the late former Toronto mayor Rob Ford — to make sure he can go to camp in the summer.

Ontario is reporting 551 new COVID-19 cases today, and 38 new deaths.

The new provincial total of 11,735 cases is a 4.9 per cent increase over Monday's total, which is the lowest growth rate in weeks.

At least 367 long-term care residents have died amid outbreaks at 127 facilities.

The provincial total includes 622 deaths and 5,806 resolved cases — which is nearly half.

Hospitalizations are up, however, from 802 to 859, and the numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators also rose, albeit slightly.