No beef shortage expected, Trudeau says

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country shouldn't expect beef shortages due to the temporary closure of a large processing facility after a COVID-19 outbreak, but prices may go up.

Cargill Inc.'s High River, Alta., plant temporarily shuttered operations after a worker died because of the coronavirus and hundreds of other employees tested positive.

Trudeau says beef producers and associations have said they will prioritize ensuring Canadian supply before exports, so no beef shortage is anticipated currently.

University of Guelph associate professor Mike Von Massow says Canada would have to see months-long closures of multiple plants before seeing beef shortages at grocery stores.