Hamilton to keep coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place despite improving virus data

Hamilton officials are urging residents to keep following the strict emergency measures imposed by the city and province even though Ontario coronavirus modelling data reveals peak cases for community spread appear to be declining.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said April 20 that despite the positive news, residents need to continue to stay home and maintain physical distancing measures.

“It doesn’t mean we are finished, or we need to let up,” said Eisenberger. “We are on the right path. (Public health officials) are indicating the emergency measures remain in place.”

Emergency Operations Centre Director Paul Johnson said despite the “optimism” about the declining cases, there is no plan to ease local restrictions on public gatherings.

“The EOC has no plans to open up additional amenities any time soon,” said Johnson. “Stay at home. This is the kind of thing that is working.”

Hamilton is committed to keeping its publicly owned facilities closed until May 25. The province extended the state of emergency until mid-May.

Eisenberger has been resisting requests from residents and the business community to develop a plan to reopen the local economy and ease physical distancing measures.

“No, I have not formulated a plan,” he said recently during a Hamilton Chamber of Commerce virtual forum. “That will come out of public health recommendations. These are going to be determined by what level of the virus is still out there.”

Despite the positive data, provincial officials said the community spread of coronavirus in long-term care homes, retirement homes and any other congregate settings continues to rise.

On April 3, the province revealed coronavirus projections that predicted 80,000 cases and just under 1,600 deaths in Ontario by the end of April if current precautions are upheld. The province is nowhere near those numbers.