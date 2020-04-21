Fight homelessness and COVID-19 with hotels

OTTAWA — Housing and homelessness advocates across the country say the COVID-19 crisis has presented an opportunity to keep people housed long after the pandemic has ended.

People in crowded homeless shelters are at greater risk of contracting the novel coronavirus since there is little room to isolate from each other.

Cities across the country have opened recreation centres, exhibition halls and hotel rooms in order to provide space and treatment for those that need it.

But advocates say cities should consider following Toronto's example, and use federal funds to buy up permanent spaces for self-isolation instead.