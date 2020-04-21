What could a federal oil and gas bailout look like?

With oil prices falling and the economy in a tailspin due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what could a federal bailout for the oil and gas industry look like?

It really depends on who you ask.

The federal government’s announcement last week that it was investing $1.7 billion to clean up orphaned wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia was welcomed by both industry and environmental groups. The government has said the move would support 10,000 jobs across the country.

Businesses that can demonstrate a certain percentage of revenue decline will also be able to tap into a federal program that covers 75 per cent of wages.

Industry groups described these moves as good first steps toward protecting workers, but said more is needed, with a focus on liquidity.

“Our expectation is that government will continue to evolve their programs as we’ve seen them do for other businesses and citizens,” said Tim McMillan, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

CAPP estimated that the oil and gas industry will need approximately $27 billion to $30 billion in liquidity support in 2020, according to a letter McMillan sent to Finance Minister Bill Morneau just days before the orphaned-wells announcement.

Extending credit lines secured by government agencies or establishing a new credit structure available to all business sizes are among the measures CAPP recommended.

“Now the target needs to be around liquidity and trying to maintain as much cash in these businesses for as long as possible,” said Mark Scholz, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors. “I think the federal government is listening carefully to the industry’s concerns.”

But a stimulus package should be geared toward innovation and structural change, like developing other sources of energy, said Sarah Petrevan, policy director at climate and energy think tank Clean Energy Canada.