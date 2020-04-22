China tightening rules at northeastern border province outbreak; Taiwan and Japan report virus clusters on two ships

-Alberta: 3,095 confirmed (including 61 deaths, 1,273 resolved)

-British Columbia: 1,724 confirmed (including 87 deaths, 1,041 resolved)

-Nova Scotia: 737 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 286 resolved)

-Saskatchewan: 320 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 252 resolved)

-Newfoundland and Labrador: 257 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 194 resolved)

-Manitoba: 246 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 150 resolved), 9 presumptive

-New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 92 resolved)

-Prince Edward Island: 26 confirmed (including 23 resolved)

-Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

-Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 8 resolved)

-Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

-Nunavut: No confirmed cases

12:46 a.m.: There are clusters of COVID-19 cases among crew on two ships in Taiwan and Japan.

Japanese officials said Wednesday that 33 crew members on a docked cruise ship tested positive for the coronavirus in one day of testing after the first case from the ship was reported.

The Italian-operated Costa Atlantica has been docked in Nagasaki since late January for repairs and maintenance by Mitsubishi Heavy Industry. The ship carries 623 crew members, but it was empty of passengers during the work.

The outbreak surfaced Tuesday when the first crew member tested positive for the virus.

None of those infected had serious symptoms and all are isolated in single rooms on the ship, officials said.

In Taiwan, there is a virus cluster on a navy ship that has infected 27 people. “I want to present my apologies for letting Taiwanese people bear the risk of the epidemic,” President Tsai Ing-wen said.

Tuesday 10:34 p.m.: China on Wednesday again reported no new deaths from the coronavirus, but registered 30 more cases — 23 of them brought from abroad.

Of the domestic cases, all seven were reported in Heilongjiang province near the Russian border where a field hospital has been set up to deal with a new flare-up related to people coming home from abroad. Just over 1,000 people are hospitalized for treatment, while about the same number are under isolation and monitoring as either suspected cases or after testing positive but showing no symptoms.

The capital of Heilongjiang province is tightening rules on coronavirus prevention and control as cases rise. State media reported residential compounds in Harbin and villages on the outskirts were ordered to restrict access and install monitoring equipment on the doors of people forced to self-quarantine. Heilongjiang province has become a hot spot, mainly due to Chinese citizens flying in from Russia.

Tuesday 8:15 p.m.: Two meat-packing plants in southern Alberta have been tied to more cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer, says there are 401 cases at the Cargill plant in High River, up from 360.

And there are 77 cases at the JSB plant in Brooks, up from 67.

