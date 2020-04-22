Feds expected to unveil more emergency aid for students, young Canadians; Clusters of COVID-19 cases among crew on two ships in Taiwan, Japan

“It’s very worrisome,” said Austin. “We don’t have any reason to believe child abuse is going down. It’s that those who are trusted adults in the lives of children no longer see them.”

7:37 a.m. Metro Inc. reported its second-quarter profit rose from a year ago and sales climbed as shoppers began stocking up due to the pandemic during the last two weeks of the period.

The grocery and drug store company says it earned $176.2 million or 69 cents per diluted share for the 12-week period ended March 14 compared with a profit of $121.5 million or 47 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter totalled $3.99 billion, up from $3.70 billion a year earlier. Food same-store sales were up 9.7 per cent for the quarter, while pharmacy same-store sales were up 7.9 per cent.

7:32 a.m. India said Wednesday that it plans to manufacture thousands of wristbands that will monitor the locations and temperatures of coronavirus patients and help perform contact tracing.

The wristband project aims to track quarantined patients, aid health workers and those delivering essential services as India ramps up surveillance as it begins to ease one of the world’s strictest virus lockdowns.

India has 19,984 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 640 deaths, and experts fear the epidemic’s peak could still be weeks away. Thousands of wristbands are expected to be deployed, but an exact figure has not been released.

The wristbands mirror a similar program in Hong Kong, where authorities used bands to monitor overseas travellers ordered to self-isolate.

6:06 a.m.: As people across the globe stay home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the air has cleaned up.

In India, on the first day of the lockdown, the average PM 2.5 levels decreased by 22 per cent and nitrogen dioxide — which comes from burning fossil fuels — dropped by 15 per cent, according to air pollution data analyzed by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Nitrogen dioxide pollution in the northeastern United States is down 30 per cent. And in Rome air pollution levels from mid-March to mid-April were down 49 per cent from a year ago.

Compared to the previous five years, March air pollution is down 46 per cent in Paris, 35 per cent in Bengaluru, India, 38 per cent in Sydney, 29 per cent in Los Angeles, 26 per cent in Rio de Janeiro and 9 per cent in Durban, South Africa, NASA measurements show.

4 a.m.: The federal government is expected to announce today more significant financial support for students and other young Canadians struggling to stay afloat and find jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new measures are intended to target support at young people who have fallen through the cracks of other emergency financial assistance.

Some students, for instance, have complained that they don’t qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

It provides $500 a week for up to 16 weeks to Canadians who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and had an income of at least $5,000 in the previous 12 months — criteria that doesn’t apply to many students.

Wednesday’s measures are in addition to some steps the federal government has already taken to specifically help young people weather the health crisis.

It has put a six-month, interest-free moratorium on student loan repayments.

It has also bolstered the Canada Summer Jobs program in a bid to encourage employers to hire young workers for essential jobs.

4 a.m.: The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on April 22, 2020:

There are 38,422 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

Quebec: 20,126 confirmed (including 1,041 deaths, 4,048 resolved)

Ontario: 11,735 confirmed (including 622 deaths, 5,806 resolved)

Alberta: 3,095 confirmed (including 61 deaths, 1,273 resolved)

British Columbia: 1,724 confirmed (including 87 deaths, 1,041 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 737 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 286 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 320 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 252 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 257 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 194 resolved)

Manitoba: 246 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 150 resolved), 9 presumptive

New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 92 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 26 confirmed (including 23 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 8 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

12:46 a.m.: There are clusters of COVID-19 cases among crew on two ships in Taiwan and Japan.

Japanese officials said Wednesday that 33 crew members on a docked cruise ship tested positive for the coronavirus in one day of testing after the first case from the ship was reported.

The Italian-operated Costa Atlantica has been docked in Nagasaki since late January for repairs and maintenance by Mitsubishi Heavy Industry. The ship carries 623 crew members, but it was empty of passengers during the work.

The outbreak surfaced Tuesday when the first crew member tested positive for the virus.

None of those infected had serious symptoms and all are isolated in single rooms on the ship, officials said.

In Taiwan, there is a virus cluster on a navy ship that has infected 27 people. “I want to present my apologies for letting Taiwanese people bear the risk of the epidemic,” President Tsai Ing-wen said.

Tuesday 10:34 p.m.: China on Wednesday again reported no new deaths from the coronavirus, but registered 30 more cases — 23 of them brought from abroad.

Of the domestic cases, all seven were reported in Heilongjiang province near the Russian border where a field hospital has been set up to deal with a new flare-up related to people coming home from abroad. Just over 1,000 people are hospitalized for treatment, while about the same number are under isolation and monitoring as either suspected cases or after testing positive but showing no symptoms.

The capital of Heilongjiang province is tightening rules on coronavirus prevention and control as cases rise. State media reported residential compounds in Harbin and villages on the outskirts were ordered to restrict access and install monitoring equipment on the doors of people forced to self-quarantine. Heilongjiang province has become a hot spot, mainly due to Chinese citizens flying in from Russia.

Tuesday 8:15 p.m.: Two meat-packing plants in southern Alberta have been tied to more cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer, says there are 401 cases at the Cargill plant in High River, up from 360.

And there are 77 cases at the JSB plant in Brooks, up from 67.

Read more of Tuesday’s coverage here.