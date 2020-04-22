A look at some of the world’s worst refugee crises amid coronavirus pandemic

Afghanistan

Decades of war have displaced millions of Afghans, and most fled to neighbouring Iran and Pakistan. Iran is battling the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East. The International Organization of Migration says 200,000 Afghans have returned from Iran this year, as the outbreak there accelerated. That could potentially contribute to the spread of the virus in Afghanistan, which is still mired in conflict and poverty.

South Sudan

In South Sudan, more than 180,000 people live in crowded UN-run camps across the country after a five-year civil war ended in 2018. South Sudan has reported just four cases, with none inside the camps, but one was a woman who had been in the country for five weeks.

Somalia

More than 2.2 million people live in displacement camps after being uprooted by cycles of drought and the ever-present threat of jihadis. Another 400,000 Somalis live in two sprawling refugee camps in neighbouring Kenya. There is no testing in either camp, nor are there ventilators.

Congo

More than 5 million people have been uprooted by conflict within Congo’s borders, and more than half a million refugees have fled there from neighbouring countries. Violence in the east has displaced thousands, even as the region has grappled with an Ebola outbreak that has killed more than 2,260 people.

Venezuela

Nearly 5 million Venezuelans have fled economic collapse, crossing by foot and bus into neighbouring Colombia and other countries in one of the largest migrations in the world today. Many of the migrants live in crowded apartments in Bogota, which has the bulk of Colombia’s virus cases, and work as street vendors — jobs now prohibited.