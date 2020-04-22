Ontario reports 510 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 510 new cases of COVID-19 today and 37 more deaths.

That brings the total number of cases in the province to 12,245 — a 4.3 per cent increase over Tuesday, which is the lowest growth rate in weeks.

The total also includes 659 deaths and 6,221 cases that have been resolved, which puts the percentage of those cases over 50 per cent for the first time.

While health officials have said community spread appears to be peaking, cases in long-term care continue to rise.