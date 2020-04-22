COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at 12 Durham seniors facilities: health department

In two instances, outbreaks of COVID-19 have been detected and since declared concluded, according to the region. At Lakeridge Health in Oshawa an outbreak was declared March 16 and concluded April 9. The outbreak affected three patients, one of whom died, according to the region’s stats. The other institution was Viva Whitby Shores between March 21 and April 20, and consisted of a single patient who was hospitalized.

According to the region’s website, outbreaks are ongoing at the following institutions:

• Baycliffe Lodge Long Term Care, Ajax reports a total of 83 cases and 12 deaths. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in isolation and seven cases have been declared resolved.

• At Hillsdale Terraces Long Term Care in Oshawa there have been 12 fatalities and a total of 52 confirmed cases. One patient is hospitalized and another 12 are in isolation, while 27 cases are declared resolved, according to the region.

• Orchard Villa Long Term Care in Pickering has seen 28 deaths and a total of 183 cases, according to regional statistics. Two patients are hospitalized and 150 are in isolation, while three cases are resolved.

• At Orchard Villa Retirement Home in Pickering there are a total of 21 COVID-19 cases, with 20 in isolation and one hospitalized.

• Reachview Village Long Term Care in Uxbridge has one case, a patient in isolation.

• Douglas Crossing Retirement Home in Uxbridge has confirmed seven cases, two of which have resulted in death. Three patients are in isolation, one in hospital, and one is declared resolved.

• Pickering City Centre Retirement Residence reports a total of nine cases, five of whom are in isolation and two of whom are hospitalized. Two cases are considered resolved.

• There has been one case of COVID-19 confirmed at Rene Goupil House in Pickering, a patient who is in isolation.

In its latest update Tuesday afternoon, April 21, the regional health department said 712 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the beginning of the outbreak. The region began compiling statistics Feb. 29.



