Toronto's High Park to close for cherry blossom bloom

Toronto's High Park will be closed during cherry blossom season in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The city says the park's Sakura trees typically draw tens of thousands of visitors during peak bloom times.

It says if that many people came to the park this year, physical distancing would be impossible, so it will be closed during the "pre-bloom and peak-bloom" periods.

The city says it's not yet clear when the blossoms will bloom, so the exact closure dates have not yet been decided.