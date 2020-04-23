Did you have camping plans in 2020? Penalty-free refunds at provincial parks now offered

Provincial parks remain closed due to the pandemic, but you can now get a penalty-free refund on any 2020 camping reservations.

On Wednesday, April 22, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini’s office distributed a release about Ontario Parks issuing penalty-free refunds to reservation holders.

“As COVID-19 continues to quickly evolve, we want to ensure that we respond in a way that prioritizes public safety and the wellbeing of our visitors and staff in Ontario’s provincial parks,” reads the release. “In order to assist the province to further those efforts to keep Ontarians safe during this time, the ministry closed all provincial parks to the public until April 30, 2020.”

All provincial parks, including Presqu’ile Provincial Park in Brighton, Ferris Provincial Park in Campbellford, Emily Provincial Park near Omemee and Balsam Lake Provincial Park in the Kawartha Lakes closed due to the pandemic and provincial emergency orders back in March.

Any park visitors last month were required to vacate by March 19. And any person or group with a reservation for arrival up to April 30 was supposed to automatically receive a full refund, with no penalty.

As of Wednesday, Ontario Parks is now offering a penalty-free refund to reservation holders who wish to cancel their 2020 camping reservations regardless of the arrival date and will waive fees for making changes to any 2020 campsite reservation, says the MPP’s office.

Online Ontario Parks says its continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation carefully, and asks people visit the site ontarioparks.com regularly for up-to-date info.