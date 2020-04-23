Public health has ‘no idea’ how many people tested for COVID-19 in Hamilton

Much of the early discussions surrounding Ontario’s subpar testing rate — still the lowest in Canada per 100,000 people behind only Nunavut — concerned the several-thousand-test backlog that built up at regional public health labs throughout March.

According to senior public health officials, that backlog has now been cleared in anticipation for a surge in test samples. But that doesn’t reassure public health units that labs won’t soon be overwhelmed again, Harvey said.

“(Premier Ford) made a simple conclusion: We have a capacity for 15,000 tests, why aren’t we doing more? But what was missing in that is ... More to accomplish what?”

“More to overwhelm our labs?” Harvey said. “Who do you need to test more of, to accomplish what, to get this virus better under control?”

Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, said the province’s calls for increased testing could be interpreted as a “political decision” to boast its heightened lab capacity.

While Ontario is testing more — it reported a clip of roughly 9,000 tests per day this week — it’s also changed how it presents its data.

Until April 15, the Ministry of Health had reported the total number of patients tested in the province per day. Now, that reporting only includes the number of samples per day, which creates discrepancy because some patients require more than one sample.

That makes it nearly impossible to accurately determine the extent of COVID-19 cases in the province, Furness said. “But if you want to know the situation of the outbreak, you need to be testing.”

“Testing is one of the tellers of epidemic response,” said Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease expert based out of Toronto General Hospital, “and certainly widespread testing is essential in getting a better understanding of how the epidemic is affecting different communities and the province at large.”

Harvey said that public health has tested asymptomatic people who have been in close contact with a confirmed case. “(We) have invited selected groups to be tested … In some cases, we’re finding that some of them are positive. We’re not doing it with all of them.”

He didn’t specify who gets selected.

“We’re a long way from wanting to test anybody and everybody, we’re not there yet. I’m not sure we’ll ever get there. That would be a major mission in itself.”

On Monday, public health conducted mass-testing in four Hamilton long-term care homes, part of a broader effort put forth by the province to stifle outbreaks in vulnerable populations.

Asked whether that is similar, albeit on a smaller scale, to what Ford has requested of health units relative to broader testing of asymptomatic people, Harvey disagreed.

“The strategy there was, let’s explicitly identify how widespread is the infection in this home,” Harvey said. “We’re not doing it in all long-term care homes, not doing it in all retirement homes; we’re using it as a strategic tool to control an outbreak in a congregate setting.”

Sebastian Bron is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach him via email: sbron@thespec.com