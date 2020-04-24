Uxbridge council makes coronavirus cuts

UXBRIDGE — Council voted to cut about $15,000 from its budget in an effort to help stem coronavirus-related losses.

At a committee meeting on April 20, councillors voted to approve several measures that would cut dollars from the township’s council budget, including cancelling participation in fundraisers and conferences, reducing its communications budget and eliminating health coverage for members who already have adequate coverage through their workplace or spouse.

“I learned very quickly in the public sector that if someone tells you to reduce a head count by one, if you don’t do it then it can very quickly become two,” said Bruce Garrod, chair of finance for the township, of the move to proactively reduce budgets. “We may need every dollar we can find.”

Garrod estimated the measures together would account for a savings of about $15,000 and noted council may look at other measures, including reducing councillor salaries for 2021, if the coronavirus situations lasts longer than expected.

“This is more dealing with the current issue and the immediate savings we need,” he said. “God forbid we’re still in this when we get into budgeting for 2021, then we’ll take a look at it again.”

A report by Garrod and Donna Condon, treasurer for the township, detailing the financial impacts of coronavirus, is expected to come before council for discussion at the April 27 meeting.

“A detailed report analyzing the full financial impact and showing the measures taken by every department in the corporation will be coming forward,” Garrod said, noting he expects the final impact to be “huge.”

“That report will have infinite detail about what we are doing to offset as much of that impact as we can,” he said.

For more information on upcoming council meetings, visit www.uxbridge.ca.

