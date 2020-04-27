Resources for service industry workers navigating COVID-19

Ontario lost more than 400,000 jobs in March when the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19 resulted in the closure of businesses across the province. According to the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario, the accommodation and food services industry suffered the greatest share of cuts, losing 119,600 jobs.

Those who are still working have to contend with questions about job security and safety amid a viral pandemic.

Fortunately, says Mandie Abrams, director of the Hospitality Workers Training Centre in Toronto, there is a network of local and provincial resources in place to support hospitality and food and beverage workers impacted by COVID-19.

Here is some advice Abrams has to offer workers anxious about meeting their basic needs, making important decisions about their jobs or uncertain about the future of their careers.

“The most important thing is to really have people understand how to be safe and what their rights for safe work are,” Abrams said.

She said hospitality workers still going to work in Ontario should ensure they follow COVID-19 hygiene guidelines and learn what their health and safety rights are, whether by searching for provincial guidelines, reaching out to a local employment counselling agency or calling the Hospitality Workers Training Centre at 1-888-777-4982.

Abrams said service industry workers who feel conflicted about whether they should continue working, or whether they want to remain in the industry in general, should know their concerns are valid and worth addressing.

“I think these questions and concerns are natural,” she said. “If you need help to speak to somebody, take advantage either of your employment assistance plan at work, if you have one, or reach out to some of your local service supports that can help you think through that.”

Finally, Abrams wants workers who have lost their income due to COVID-19 to know there are organizations, some even run by members of the hospitality industry in their community, equipped to help them with their basic needs.

“There’s no shame in asking for help,” she said.