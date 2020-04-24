Pickering opens hygiene hub for the homeless

PICKERING — The homeless in Pickering now have a place to turn to for personal hygiene help during the pandemic.

The city will open the Dunbarton Indoor Pool facility for unsheltered residents on Friday, April 24.

People going to the site will have access to washrooms and showers.

The site will be opened seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon and again from 3 to 7 p.m.

Kevin Ashe, the deputy mayor, said in a statement, “I’m proud to see us making good use of the space to help the community’s most vulnerable population — our unsheltered residents. As most of our public facilities have closed due to COVID-19, we’re using this opportunity to provide those in need with access to essential services such as washrooms, showers, and community information and resources.”

In addition to showers and washrooms, there will be information about community resources and services.

Dunbarton Indoor Pool is located at 655 Sheppard Ave.

“We’re proud to be working in collaboration with the Region of Durham’s Health and Social Services teams on this much-needed initiative,” David Pickles, the Ward 3 regional councillor and vice-chairman of the region's health and social services committee, said in a statement. “It is critical during times like this, that we evaluate and enhance the way we care for and look after the most vulnerable in our community. We’re coming together as #PickeringProud and #DurhamStrong to ensure the health and safety of those most at risk.”

Those going will be actively screened for potential COVID-19 risk factors, and must follow Region of Durham Health Department protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This includes practising proper physical distancing and handwashing procedures. In addition, the space will be subject to additional cleaning and disinfecting measures.

The site is accessible on the Durham Region Transit route for which no fare is required at this time.