Waterdown retirement, long-term care homes keep residents connected and engaged during COVID-19 pandemic

And to keep seniors engaged and in good spirits, staff are encouraging participation in special activities, including the Waterdown Scavenger Hunt, which saw residents get crafty and hang their work in the windows of the home for all to see.

“Our residents thoroughly enjoy watching people on the trails outside of the home as they walk by and admire their artwork,” said Barber.

At Waterdown’s Village Manor, staff are doing their part to keep the retirement home residents engaged in daily activities from the comfort and safety of their rooms or from a distance. From daily quizzes and puzzles, to brain train activities and even a daily chair exercises, the team at Village Manor is making sure residents are keeping fit — mentally and physically, explained Michelle Grimmer, the home’s director of community relations.

Special themed activities keep seniors entertained.

“I have had a Hawaiian day, serving mocktails in my leis and grass skirt,” said Grimmer, adding, “That definitely put a smile on a lot of faces.”

Ice cream socials, afternoon tea and other special events, including hallway sing-alongs, are also popular among the home’s residents.

The COVID-19 pandemic and safety measures designed to curb the spread of the virus has forced many to adapt to a new normal. And that’s no different at Flamborough retirement and long-term care homes.

“I really have had to think out of the box during this time,” said Grimmer. “But it is working and I will continue to keep everyone smiling.”

The same rings true at Alexander Place, where staff have gone the extra mile to ensure residents are comfortable, feel safe and loved. This was evident to Marks and her family during a recent video call with Lush, who received hugs from a nurse during the call.

“Seeing that, it just gives us such peace of mind,” said Marks. “We’re not there to love her and hug her but they are and they’re doing it because mom’s very affectionate…

“They’re being safe; they’re wearing their PPE but they’re not stopping giving that love and affection and comfort.”

While supporting the residents is paramount, so too, is supporting front-line workers. At Alexander Place, the community and families are working hard to keep the staff’s spirits up by hosting appreciation events like sidewalk chalk art featuring words of encouragement thanks.

In addition, Barber said the management teams meet daily with front-line staff to share updates, celebrates successes and discuss any fears or worries. “Sharing and communicating about COVID-19 has really brought the team together in a new way,” said Barber.

At Village Manor, staff recognition and thanks are also part of the daily routine. Grimmer created a recognition board for the team featuring emails, letters and cards.

“It’s important they see how much they are appreciated,” she said, adding, “I think it’s also very important to recognize that all retirement homes are working so hard to keep their residents safe, happy and healthy and we will all collectively work together to continue the amazing work.

"The residents are so appreciative of the hard work we are all doing.”