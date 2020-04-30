Carlisle Church sews threads of love in the name of COVID-19 safety

In a stitch of time, a group of seamstresses are helping to keep residents and front-line workers healthy and safe during the pandemic.

Members of the Carlisle United Church Face Mask Sewing Circle have been working hard to outfit those in need with personal protective equipment, including masks and scrub caps.

“It’s been really busy,” said member Cathy Moulder. “It’s been quite an amazing experience.”

The group operates very much like a factory would, except everyone is working remotely. Volunteers collaborate on making the masks and scrub caps, with everyone assigned to a specific task.

And, according to Moulder, everyone has an important role to play, from collecting the material, to sewing, laundering and packaging.

The sewing circle’s goal is to provide vulnerable members of the population with some level of protection against COVID-19. Locally, cotton masks have been donated to the Carlisle Medical Centre and Carlisle Pharmacy, the Flamborough Food Bank, migrant workers, Charlton Health Centre in Hamilton and Guelph’s Wellington Hospice. Wesley Urban Ministries in Hamilton was also on the receiving end of a 196-mask donation.

“That’s a lot of people that weren’t going to get one any other way,” said Moulder.

Scrub caps have been donated to front-line health-care workers at a number of facilities, including Hamilton Health Sciences, Joseph Brant Hospital, Puslinch’s Morriston Park Nursing Home, and Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga.

The group welcomes donations of materials and supplies. For more information, call 289-527-0712 or click on the Face Mask Sewing Circle link under the Serve with Us tab on the church website at www.carlisleuc.ca.