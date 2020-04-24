Military being deployed to Brampton nursing home hit hard by coronavirus

Premier Doug Ford announced Friday, April 24 that the government was deploying the Canadian Armed Forces to help support five long-term care homes across the province, including Grace Manor in Brampton.

Holland Christian Homes, which operates Grace Manor located at 45 Kingknoll Dr., announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on April 7. The outbreak had since grown to 49 residents and 21 staff members confirmed infected with the virus as of 7 p.m. on April 23, with two resident deaths also reported on its website.

The other four homes to receive military support include: Orchard Villa in Pickering, Altamont Care Community in Scarborough, Eatonville in Etobicoke and Hawthorne Place in North York.

“As conditions at long-term care homes across the province continue to be monitored and tracked daily, CAF support may be redeployed to other sites, as required. Our top priority is ensuring the staff at these long-term care homes can focus on providing care and have the resources they need to combat the spread of this virus,” said Ivana Yelich, media spokesperson for the premier’s office in an emailed statement.

“We are asking everyone to respect the privacy of these long-term care homes. At this time, it is critical the dedicated and hard-working staff in these homes operate in an environment free from outside distractions so they can focus on saving lives and delivering quality care to their residents,” added the statement.

The province would not specify what military resources specifically would be deployed to each of the five homes.

To date, Peel Public Health has confirmed 14 outbreaks and 27 deaths related to COVID-19 at long-term care and retirement homes across Brampton and Mississauga, including Grace Manor.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown applauded the decision by the federal government and province with the quickly escalating outbreak at Grace Manor in its third week.

“There’s an estimated 1,200 residents, I think it is, at Holland Christian Homes. Although, the outbreak is right now contained at Grace Manor, it’s a tinder box and we need relief. We have staff shortages at Holland Christian homes (and) we need relief. Having the Canadian Forces medics come in is like having the cavalry arrive in battle,” he said in an interview.

“I’m grateful to the prime minister (and) the minister of defence for this assistance. We need it in Brampton,” he added.