GM Oshawa plant to start making masks, company announces

General Motors’ plant in Oshawa is set to start making personal protective equipment to help in the fight against COVID-19, it was announced Friday.

The company said in a statement that it plans to manufacture approximately one million masks per month at cost to the federal government. It estimates about 50 employees will be required.

“To help Canada meet the urgent need for face masks for health-care professionals and for other Canadians, GM Canada is preparing portions of the Oshawa plant to produce face masks based on the GM production model already working in Michigan,” the company said.

The company shut down production at the plant at the end of 2019, putting more than 2,000 people out of work.