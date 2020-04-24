COVID-19 highlights health-care needs: PM

The report concluded that provinces had to find a way to make health spending more efficient, but acknowledged there are limited ways for them to accomplish that.

"Given the challenge facing the governments, it may be time for a review of the Canada Health Act," Askari wrote.

Making sure seniors are well cared for is top of mind in any future spending increases to support provincial health systems, Trudeau said.

"Obviously, all Canadians are asking themselves questions about the situation that has allowed so many of our elders to be so incredibly vulnerable to COVID-19 and related issues," he said. "We need to do better and we will be working with the provinces on ways to move forward."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said there will be no quibbling about jurisdictional spending between the federal and provincial governments during the crisis, and all have agreed not to worry about who will be picking up the bill.

"We are still in a situation where our house is on fire and all of us need to be really, really focused on putting the fire out," Freeland said Friday.

The pandemic is teaching them several lessons they will take into future discussions though, she said.

"Collectively we need do a much better job of caring for our elders," said Freeland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020.

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press