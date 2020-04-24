Weekend weather and 5 pretty cool things you can do online

Saturday looks to be the weather winner this weekend.

You can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 10 C before rain moves in overnight, leaving us with rain and periods of more rain on Sunday.

At least it’s not snowing again. April showers bring May flowers.

We’ve been looking around our own little world and it’s bigger than it seems. Here are some pretty cool things you can do while engaging in some wicked social distancing.

Take a walk in the great outdoors. Your neighbourhood is fun to explore, just as long as the neighbours aren’t crowding you out. Hamilton’s city parks, including Gage Park and Bayfront Park, remain open. You are not to use parking lots, play structures, playing fields, field houses, park benches, or other park amenities. City-run golf courses are closed. The city is reminding you to stay at the very least six-feet apart from other park users, including other dogs so be very sure your pooch is on leash.

Burlington has closed all city-run recreation facilities, parks, playgrounds, sports fields until the end of June.

Provincially run parks, trails and green spaces also remain closed. The Bruce Trail remains closed.

Just in case you’ve been around the block more times than you like, maybe it’s time to look farther afield. Go for a virtual walk on Google Earth. Once you launch, it gives you five things to try right off the bat. Now you can explore like you never have before. Check out the nearest playground, hiking trail, or, climb the highest mountain on Earth. You’ll never know what you find.

Go way out, exoplanets (planets not in our solar system) are fun to explore but really, you might want to find out why our own solar system is a little odd. Check out exoplanets.nasa.gov and Nasa At Home.