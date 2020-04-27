'It’s still coming and we need to be prepared': Flamborough Connects ready to help seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Flamborough Connects has suspended several of its programs, but remains ready to help seniors in need.
Flamborough Connects executive director Amelia Steinbring said they have had a lot of requests from the community looking to volunteer to help out seniors, but she said they haven’t had requests from seniors looking for support.
“I think there’s a lot of (people) in the community wanting to help seniors, but it’s not like there’s just a list of seniors that we can match them up with,” she said.
However, she is concerned about what will happen to seniors when physical distancing guidelines are eased.
“Families will start going back to work, but seniors will still be isolated for some time,” she said. “I think that’s when we’re going to start to really hear from people that they don’t have the same level of support that they have right now — because (right now) their family and children are home and can support them.”
She said even though their children may return to work when restrictions are eased, the elderly will not want to venture into public places like grocery stores.
“I think that’s when we’re going to be called on to support them.”
Steinbring said Flamborough Connects had to suspend its grocery bus program, but has been keeping in contact with their grocery clients.
“If they need any kind of grocery support, we are managing that for them,” she said. “But we’re wanting to start finding out whether there are other seniors that haven’t traditionally reached out for support that may be.”
She explained that over the next couple of weeks Flamborough Connects will focus on outreach to find out if there are any past program participants or other seniors in the community, including those living in lower income seniors housing, in need any supports, including groceries, medication pickup or other services.
So far, said Steinbring, it would appear people are looking out for each other.
“People are reaching out and going to get groceries for their neighbours — and I think that’s wonderful, that’s exactly the way things should be," she said.
Although Flamborough Connects has suspended its income tax program, Steinbring said they have received a lot of calls about the initiative and as a result, they are attempting to do some remote tax returns. Even though the deadline has been extended, some people need the tax information to qualify for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit, she explained.
“We are reaching out to individuals who have had their taxes done by our program in the past and seeing if there’s a way that we maybe can support them remotely,” she said, adding there is a concern that if they wait until physical distancing restrictions are relaxed, they will be inundated.
Steinbring said the organization received a New Horizons for Seniors grant this year and a lot of the funding was for programs that were already happening in the community, such as the Wheel of Fitness. However, they have been told they can use the funds to support seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steinbring said the volunteers from the Wheel of Fitness could be redeployed to help seniors in the community if the need becomes more than they can manage in the office.
“We’re not seeing a real surge, but I do think it’s still coming and we need to be prepared.”
Flamborough Connects can be reached at 905-689-7880 or admin@flamboroughconnects.ca.
