'It’s still coming and we need to be prepared': Flamborough Connects ready to help seniors

So far, said Steinbring, it would appear people are looking out for each other.

“People are reaching out and going to get groceries for their neighbours — and I think that’s wonderful, that’s exactly the way things should be," she said.

Although Flamborough Connects has suspended its income tax program, Steinbring said they have received a lot of calls about the initiative and as a result, they are attempting to do some remote tax returns. Even though the deadline has been extended, some people need the tax information to qualify for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit, she explained.

“We are reaching out to individuals who have had their taxes done by our program in the past and seeing if there’s a way that we maybe can support them remotely,” she said, adding there is a concern that if they wait until physical distancing restrictions are relaxed, they will be inundated.

Steinbring said the organization received a New Horizons for Seniors grant this year and a lot of the funding was for programs that were already happening in the community, such as the Wheel of Fitness. However, they have been told they can use the funds to support seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steinbring said the volunteers from the Wheel of Fitness could be redeployed to help seniors in the community if the need becomes more than they can manage in the office.

“We’re not seeing a real surge, but I do think it’s still coming and we need to be prepared.”

Flamborough Connects can be reached at 905-689-7880 or admin@flamboroughconnects.ca.

