Jamaica looks at countries like Canada to lead its rebound from COVID-19 pandemic

“If Canada is coming out of its problem by the end of the year, then Jamaicans (in Canada) will be able to remit more,” Berry said.

For now, the financial blow caused by the pandemic has forced Jamaica back into borrowing, according to Bartlett. The country is currently negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for emergency support in the neighbourhood of $400 million.

“That will go a long way in helping to bridge the gap in the deficit from tourism and other industries,” Bartlett said.

Berry is not surprised that Jamaica is borrowing to stimulate the economy, with cash flow drying up during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“It will be tough, in the initial stages, with a lot of people out of work and some shifting into poverty,” he said. “That’s what happens in poor countries. It can put Jamaica back for years.”

That will have other geopolitical implications, Berry said. “If they go down, the pressure to immigrate (to Canada) is going to multiply.”

Berry said that could spur nationalist sentiments globally, but a “darker version of the bind that we’re in now, where a lot of people want to migrate to rich countries (and), at the same time, the population of those countries is turning against immigration.”

Jamaica now expects to bring in $1.5 billion of the $4.2 billion it had initially estimated to earn from tourism this year, Bartlett said.

The industry provides 160,000 direct jobs and generates another roughly 200,000 indirect jobs on the island of 2.9 million people. There have been 120,000 temporary layoffs, with another 40,000 working drastically reduced hours.

Jamaica was engineering a major economic turnaround before the crisis hit. After decades of spiralling debt, held by creditors like the International Monetary Fund, which forced the country to spend less on social programs and infrastructure so it could cover its debt, things finally started looking up. The country registered positive economic growth for 16 consecutive quarters, heading into 2019. During that period, the Jamaica Stock Exchange went up more than 380 per cent.

The IMF touted Jamaica as a success story in 2019 after the country brought its debt overhang under 100 per cent of GDP, down from its record high of nearly 150 per cent.

The island’s debt rating also improved to a B+ rating with a stable fiscal outlook and the rate of unemployment also fell to a historic low of 7.2 per cent in 2019, almost half the 2013 rate, according to the World Bank.

“Our unemployment figure is going to jump significantly post-COVID,” Bartlett said. “This is uncharted waters. We have no clue what things are going to look like in 12 months.”

Bartlett said Canada is viewed by Jamaica as a model example of a country whose citizens have caught on to social distancing measures critical to curtailing community spread. Jamaica has had a harder time getting its citizens to adhere to similar rules. The government had no choice but to institute islandwide curfews in recent weeks.

“It’s not easy for us in a country where a significant number of your people are operating at a subsistence level,” he said. “Staying at home for them means not being able to earn.”

Some Canadian residents living on the island are also feeling the pinch.

Canadian permanent resident Dr. Hamlet Nation, a Jamaican family physician, said Jamaica’s health-care capacity will be tested by the eminent surge in cases. Jamaica currently has 305 COVID-19 cases, with seven confirmed deaths, as health officials warn that the rate of community spread is expected to surge in the coming weeks.

“There is a big concern about there not being sufficient services to support the population,” Nation said. “If we get a large number of cases, we’re not going to be able to withstand it.”

He said low-income families are particularly at risk during the curfew. “A lot of our households do not have sufficient income to be in a lockdown for a prolonged period of time.”

The financial fallout will be crippling, Nation said.

“Even when the disease has run its course, the hardships and financial implications are going to be significant,” he said. “We can’t afford to close down the country for two to three months, because we don’t have that capability.”

