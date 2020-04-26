Fire tears through first floor of Lynden home

A Saturday evening fire caused “considerable damage” to a Flamborough home.
Deputy fire Chief Dan Milovanovic said the Hamilton Fire Department received a call at 6 p.m. Saturday about a fire at 143 Lynden Rd.
When crews arrived, they found a well-involved fire on the first floor of a two-and-a-half storey home.
Crews contained the fire but the entire home sustained heavy smoke damage.
No one was injured.
Milovanovic said he did not have a damage estimate.
