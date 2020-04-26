One new outbreak, nine new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton; Ontario extends school closure

Hamilton has one new outbreak and nine new cases of COVID-19 as parents got the bad news Sunday that schools will remain closed until the end of May, at the earliest.

The new Hamilton outbreak is at the Barrett Centre for Crisis Support, a mental health crisis program run by Good Shepherd located at 126-128 Emerald St. S. in central Hamilton. One staff member tested positive for the virus. There are a total of 13 outbreaks in facilities across Hamilton.

The city’s nine new confirmed COVID cases Sunday, plus 23 the day before, bringing Hamilton’s total number of cases to 396. There are also five presumptive cases.

Meanwhile, millions of Ontario students learned they won’t be back in the classroom for at least another month.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Sunday that the government has decided, in consultation with the province’s chief medical officer of health, to extend the school closure until May 29.

The extension gives the province “sufficient time to review the data and the modelling, so we make the best decision based on the best medical advice,” Lecce said via a video feed from Queen’s Park.

“We’re going to ensure that safety remains our paramount priority,” he said.

The government is also turning the seven remaining high school PA days and two remaining PA days in elementary school into learning days and it will beef up a summer learning program intended to help hundreds of thousands of students “expand learning opportunities” and “mitigate learning loss.”

More information about the summer program will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Most recently, Lecce said schools would remain closed until May 4. The next time he gives an update will be the “final update,” he said.