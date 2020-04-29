Good morning! Pickering school makes morning announcements virtual

PICKERING —Keeping a sense of routine for students is tough these days, but one Pickering school is helping by bringing the familiar morning announcements into its family’s homes.
Gandatsetiagon P.S. in Pickering has been running virtual Monday morning announcements for the past three weeks, using Zoom.
An average of 180 families have participated each week.
“During this time social distancing, it is important for all of us to have a daily routine,” says principal John Hamilton. “Our weekly virtual announcements support this idea and give our entire school community the opportunity to see one another and to understand that we all share this experience.”
The virtual announcements at Gandatsetiagon P.S. include a land acknowledgement, mentioning upcoming student birthdays and information about school activities such as a virtual art club and the launch of a virtual fort building challenge.
The announcements end with the singing of O’Canada and then all participants are “unmuted” so they can say goodbye to each other.
Pickering Trustee Chris Braney was the special guest at the April 27 announcements.
“We are all such social beings,” says vice-principal Frank Samuels. “The sense of connection that we can achieve, even virtually, is so important to our students, our parents, our staff and our community.”
