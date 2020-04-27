A 21-year-old Flamborough woman is dead after ATV crash on private property

A 21-year-old woman is dead after an ATV accident on a private property near Tew’s Falls Saturday evening.

The Flamborough woman was a passenger on the ATV being driven by her 24-year-old sister on Harvest Road, just east of Ofield Road South, around 5:30 p.m. April 25, said Hamilton police.

The ATV slid down an embankment about 10 metres and both women were thrown from the vehicle, said Const. Jerome Stewart.

The 24-year-old sister suffered non-life threatening injuries. The 21-year-old was unresponsive and died at the scene.