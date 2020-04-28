'That's been a godsend': Carlisle's Borota family turns to Skype to stay in touch with their father

Michael’s daughter Natasha said they started Skyping the first week of the lockdown, but people she has spoken to with loved ones in other facilities across the province were only able to video chat with their loved ones about 10 days ago.

“Some of the people I’ve spoken to, it was a month before they got a phone call,” she said of other facilities. “That’s scary.”

Natasha said her father is not very communicative as a result of the Alzheimer’s and dementia, so Skype has posed some challenges.

“His speech is very poor, so Skype doesn’t do a lot,” she said. “But we can see the colour of his skin, we can see that he’s healthy, if he’s had a bath.”

Natasha added she appreciates the staff working to hold video conferences with family members — especially with the pressure they are under due to the pandemic.

“The fact that we see him three or four times per week, he’s clean and he can recognize your face to wave, blow you a kiss or say, ‘I love you.’ ” she said. “It goes a long way.”

Natasha said the Skype calls also mean that Michael knows the family members are OK.

“That was one of the most important things,” she said. “As hard as it is to be on (Skype) and as devastating as it is that we can’t see him … just so he knows that you’re OK, so he isn’t worrying if something is wrong with us.

“Because he might not remember about COVID.”

Barbara explained that the children visit Michael at his window, but she is unable to due to some health concerns.

“Me and my brothers and sisters and nephew can go to the window,” Natasha said, adding her mom can't leave the house due to her age and some health conditions, so "she hasn’t seen him in six weeks.”

Barbara admitted it has been difficult to deal with the lack of in-person contact.

“I was there every day and I sort of felt that he depended on me,” she said. “That’s not true — the girls take care of him.”

Barbara said when she is at the facility with Michael, the staff do what they have to do, but then the couple spends quiet time together.

“I think he misses that — so do I,” she said.

“I realized that I should maybe go three times per week, rather than every single day,” she continued, while fighting back tears. “It could be better for him, and for them, not to have me around so much.”

Since she has not been able to visit Michael in person, Barbara said she has been speaking to staff regularly, particularly as Michael has an ostomy bag that she took care of, but staff are now dealing with.

Natasha said because of his lack of communication, they aren’t sure how much Michael understands of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Barbara said she thinks he grasps the situation because she spent several days before the lockdown explaining things and showing him news coverage.

“I suggested that (staff) keep it up, so they understand,” she said of the residents with dementia or Alzheimer’s. “Even if they don’t understand they know that they’re being taken care of because others are not allowed to because something is going on.”

Natasha said Michael does say that he wants to see them when they tell him they are going to come to the window.

“I’ve got to imagine that it puts him at ease to see us,” she said. “But I’m certain that he’s very sad because he’s used to my mom being there and us being there.”

Barbara said the staff at Alexander Place are doing a really good job dealing with everything the pandemic has thrown at them. While she was concerned about Michael being in Alexander Place with the way other long-term care facilities have been hard hit by COVID-19, Barbara said she isn’t anymore.

“The fact that they don’t have anybody ill and I know that the girls work really, really hard,” she said of the staff. “They’ve got some challenges that you wouldn’t even believe and I know that they do a really good job and they do their best.”

Natasha, who often acts as an advocate for her father and the family, admitted she made a “really big stink” when the lockdown was instituted. She said to that point the COVID-19 protocol was pretty much restricted to questions regarding travel and advice on frequent hand-washing and being alert to coughing symptoms.

“I was pretty adamant that … by Monday we’re going to have to be able to see him, to speak to him — we can’t just leave messages,” she said.

She said their relationship has gotten much stronger with the staff since the pandemic began.

“I think we might have helped them to get the program together, because they weren’t getting guidelines from the government,” she said, noting she called Monday or Tuesday to push the issue and they were connected by Skype the next day. “There were some bumps along the way, but I think they were very grateful.

“They want people to see their families — it definitely makes them very happy that they can provide that service.”

Natasha said long-term care in general has been underserved politically and financially prior to the pandemic.

“It’s horrible to say, but if there’s a light that’s been brought to the fact that so many of these organizations — especially those that are not run by the government — they’re not necessarily following guidelines,” she said.

“That is a huge problem and it’s been brought to light now, so if that changes the way that … our most fragile people in the community have been treated, then that’s something positive to come from it.”

“We are an aging society, so if we don’t get this right now, there will be nothing but problems like this over and over again.”

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: In an interview about Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner’s foundation providing lunch to workers at Alexander Place, Carlisle native Natasha Borota indicated her father is a resident at Alexander Place and they had been keeping in touch him via Skype. The Review wanted to follow up about the difficulties and importance of staying in touch with loved ones in longterm care during the COVID-19 pandemic.