Researchers flag COVID-19 risk to LGBTQ

OTTAWA — Researchers at the University of Toronto are rapidly trying to educate health-care workers about the barriers LGBTQ people face to accessing care during the COVID-19 crisis.

The research group had already been developing a curriculum to address inequities in the health-care system for people who identify as LGBTQ.

Now they're trying to adapt it quickly and get it into the hands of doctors working on the front lines of the pandemic.

"We were already researching susceptibility to illnesses or likely trends that speak to a reluctance to engage with the health-care system," said researcher Miranda Schreiber, with the postgraduate medical education program.

"Once COVID hit, really what it does is aggravate all these disparities."

The study of health outcomes for LGBTQ Canadians is still relatively new, according to a report by the House of Commons health committee issued last year.

But research has found higher rates of some chronic illnesses among sexual and gender minorities. They also appear to suffer from higher rates of some cancers, the health committee report said.

The researchers at University of Toronto said people who identify as LGBTQ are more likely to have conditions compromising their immune systems, rate their health as poor and are less likely to seek urgent care — all of which put them in greater danger from COVID-19.

Those physical factors are largely unexplained, but could be a consequence of some of the social barriers to accessing care, said Schreiber. And it's hard to know if those disparities are playing out during the pandemic in Canada because detailed demographic data about who is most impacted by COVID-19 isn't being collected at the federal level.

"The point that we're trying to make to doctors and residents is that just because we all have access to the same health-care system in Canada, doesn't mean that we experienced that health-care system in the same way," she said.