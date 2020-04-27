A little optimism in Hamilton’s long-term forecast

Isolated Hamilton residents longing for sustained warm spring weather will have to wait, says a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

It’s hard to tell in COVID-19 quarantine, but the season did arrive March 19 — just two days after Ontario’s state of emergency declaration March 17.

But about those April highs? Only three days hit the 15 C mark.

The month saw several snowfalls and, looking ahead, meteorologist Gerald Cheng says it’s “inconclusive” when the weather might be appropriate to head out to the garden.