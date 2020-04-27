UPDATE: 7 employees test positive for coronavirus at Vaughan Costco

Seven employees at a busy Costco store in Vaughan have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Rumours had been circulating in the community for more than a week, but in the evening of Apr. 26, it was confirmed in a tweet by Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua that five staff were COVID-19 positive.

York Region Public Health said in a statement released the evening of April 27 that it is investigating a total of seven staff who work at the store, located at 71 Colossus Dr. (Hwy. 7 and Weston Road).

While a risk assessment on the employees’ activities determined the risk of transmission to the general public is low, the statement advises to watch for symptoms if you were at the store on seven specific dates during the month of April.

Customers and staff who were at Costco Vaughan on Apr. 2, 5, 9, 11, 16, 20 and 23 — when the COVID-19-positive cases were at the store — should watch for symptoms that may develop up to 14 days after the exposure date.

Those symptoms include fever, new or worsening cough, new or worsening shortness of breath, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, sore throat, runny nose or diarrhea.

If you have symptoms or develop them between now and Apr. 30, May 4 or May 7 (based on the date of possible exposure), you should immediately self-isolate and seek assessment at an assessment centre.

As well, contact anyone with whom you have been in close contact from 48 hours before your symptoms started until you started self-isolating.

Those close contacts should also immediately self-isolate.

Public health is following up on any of the Costco staff’s close contacts that have been identified.